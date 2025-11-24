Women's Kabaddi World Cup: India crowned champions; beat Chinese Taipei in final





India secured their second consecutive Women’s Kabaddi World Cup title on Sunday, defeating Chinese Taipei 35-28 in a hard-fought final in Dhaka. The victory completed an unbeaten run for the defending champions, who reaffirmed their dominance in the global women’s game.

India entered the final riding a wave of momentum after sweeping all four group-stage matches and producing a composed 33-21 win over Iran in the semifinals. Their opponents, Chinese Taipei, also arrived in the title clash undefeated and fresh off a solid 25-18 semifinal victory against hosts Bangladesh.

The final was competitive throughout, with Chinese Taipei challenging India’s defensive structure in the early stages. However, India gradually asserted control through disciplined tackles and well-timed raids, maintaining composure during pivotal moments of the match. Their balanced approach and depth in both departments proved decisive in the closing stages.

A total of 11 countries participated in this edition of the Women’s Kabaddi World Cup, reflecting the sport’s rapid international growth. For India, the triumph further cements their status as the benchmark in women’s kabaddi, with another title reinforcing a decade-long streak of excellence.