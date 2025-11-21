India completes league stage with 4/4 wins to enter Women’s Kabaddi World Cup semifinals

India marched into the semifinals of the 2nd Women’s Kabaddi World Cup with a flawless league-stage record, defeating Bangladesh 51-16 in their final Group A match to extend their unbeaten run to four wins from four.

The defending champions maintained complete control across all fixtures and will now play their semifinal on November 23 at the Shaheed Suhrawardy Indoor Stadium in Dhaka.

India had already sealed qualification after their 63-22 victory over Germany on Wednesday, a match that capped a dominant opening run that included earlier wins over Thailand (65-20) and Uganda (72-15).

Their latest win against hosts Bangladesh reinforced their position as the tournament’s most consistent and clinical side. With this result, India finished the group stage with a perfect 12 points and the highest point difference in the competition.

The second edition of the Women’s Kabaddi World Cup features 11 teams split across two groups, with the top two advancing to the semifinals. This is the first time the event is being held outside India, adding significance to the team’s title defence.

Coached by Sunita Chanu and captained by Ritu Negi, India has combined depth in raiding with disciplined defence throughout the tournament.

Against Germany, Nidhi Sharma led the scoring with 15 raid points, while Mohit Rani anchored the defence with eight tackle points and earned Player of the Match honours. India’s raiders also secured 12 bonus points and produced 48 successful raids in that contest, reflecting their expansive attacking approach.

Germany’s defeat added to their struggles in the group, while India’s consistency across matches ensured they topped Pool A ahead of Bangladesh, Thailand, Uganda and Germany.

With momentum firmly behind them, India will now prepare for the knockout stage, aiming to move one step closer to defending the crown they first won in 2012.