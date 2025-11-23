India beat Iran 33-21 to reach Women’s Kabaddi World Cup 2025 final after unbeaten campaign

India marched into the final of the Women’s Kabaddi World Cup 2025 with a 33-21 win over Iran in the semifinals in Dhaka on Saturday, maintaining their unbeaten run in the tournament.

The defending champions delivered a well-rounded performance marked by strong defensive coordination and a versatile raiding unit that proved difficult for Iran to contain.

India’s journey to the knockout stage had already underlined their dominance. The team opened their title defence with a commanding 65-20 victory over Thailand, setting the tone for a flawless group phase. They went on to beat Bangladesh, Germany (63-22) and Uganda (51-16), finishing the league stage with four wins from four matches and the highest point difference in the competition.

Throughout the group matches, India showcased depth and balance across departments.

Multiple raiders contributed consistently, making the attack unpredictable and enabling the team to adapt to varying opposition strategies. The defensive unit, led by an organised cover and corner combination, maintained control across matches and repeatedly forced all-outs.

In the semifinal against Iran, India applied pressure early through disciplined tackling and efficient raiding. Iran attempted to slow down the pace but struggled to break through India’s defensive line. As the match progressed, India increased their advantage with well-timed raids and compact defending that limited Iran’s scoring opportunities.

The 33-21 win reflected India’s tactical clarity and composure under pressure, qualities that have defined their campaign. With this victory, the team advances to the final aiming to secure their second Women’s Kabaddi World Cup title, following their triumph in the inaugural 2012 edition.

India will now look to cap off their dominant run in Dhaka with another strong performance in the championship match.