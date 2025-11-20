India crush Germany 63-22 to top Pool A at Women’s Kabaddi World Cup 2025

India advanced to the semifinals of the Women’s Kabaddi World Cup 2025 after a commanding 63-22 victory over Germany in their final Pool A match at the Shaheed Suhrawardy Indoor Stadium in Dhaka.

The defending champions completed the group stage with three wins from three outings and a +143 point difference, a tally unmatched by any side in the tournament so far.

This year marks the second edition of the Women’s World Cup and the first time it is being staged outside India. Eleven teams are competing across two groups, with the top two from each pool progressing to the semifinals on November 23. The final is scheduled for November 24.

Coached by Sunita Chanu and captained by Ritu Negi, India entered the tournament as favorites, maintaining their unbeaten run in major women’s events since their triumph in the inaugural 2012 World Cup.

Their clinical approach continued in Dhaka. After comprehensive wins over Thailand (65-20) and Uganda (72-15), India produced another assertive performance against Germany, leading 32-9 at halftime.

The raiding unit capitalised on Germany’s defensive gaps, claiming 12 bonus points and finishing with 48 successful raids. Nidhi Sharma was the standout with 15 raid points, while captain Ritu Negi contributed 10, including a super raid. Defensively, India remained in control, registering 25 tackle points and forcing multiple all-outs. Mohit Rani delivered eight tackle points and was named Player of the Match.

Germany, which had earlier endured heavy defeats to Bangladesh and Zanzibar, struggled to contain India’s tempo, committing 15 turnovers and recording 18 empty raids.

With Pool A concluded, India topped the standings with nine points, ahead of Bangladesh, Thailand, Uganda, and Germany. The team will now turn its focus to the semifinals, where it remains a strong contender to defend its title.



