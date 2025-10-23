Indian Kabaddi teams strike gold, track and field shine at Asian Youth Games

India enjoyed a successful day at the Asian Youth Games, reaching the double-digit mark in medals with standout performances across kabaddi, taekwondo, and athletics.

The country ended the day with 10 medals, 2 gold, 3 silver, and 5 bronze, to move into fifth place on the overall medal table.

The highlight came from the kabaddi courts, where both Indian teams clinched gold. The boys’ team edged past Iran 35-32 in a thrilling final to make it two wins in two matches at the Games.

The girls’ team produced a dominant display, routing Iran 75-21 in the final to secure the top podium finish.

Taekwondo and athletics deliver historic podiums

India also celebrated a historic first in taekwondo, as Debasish Das won the country’s maiden medal in the sport — a bronze in the Boys’ Individual Recognised Poomsae category.

Soon after, the mixed pair of Yashwini Singh and Shivanshu Patel added another bronze, marking India’s second taekwondo medal at the Games.

On the track, Shourya Ambure claimed silver in the girls’ 100m hurdles, clocking a new personal best of 13.73 seconds, becoming India’s second track medallist at the event.

In field events, Jasmine Kaur earned bronze in shot put with a personal best throw of 14.86m, securing India’s first field medal of the competition.

With a balanced spread across disciplines, India’s young athletes continue to showcase their growing depth and promise on the continental stage.