Hyderabad to host second women’s Kabaddi World Cup this August

Hyderabad is set to host the second Women’s Kabaddi World Cup from August 3 to 10, 2025, at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, following a venue change from Bihar, which was originally slated to host the event in June.

“When Bihar pulled out, we requested the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India to shift the event to Telangana, and they agreed,” said Kasani Veeresh, President of the Telangana Kabaddi Association to The Hindu. “This is a major opportunity to promote women’s kabaddi, even when it doesn’t receive the spotlight it deserves.”

India won the inaugural Women’s Kabaddi World Cup in 2012, defeating Iran in a thrilling final.

As the defending champions from the first edition, India will aim to retain the title on home soil.

A total of 14 countries are expected to participate this year. Alongside host India, Argentina, Bangladesh, Chinese Taipei, Germany, Holland, Iran, Japan, Kenya, Nepal, Thailand, Uganda, and Zanzibar have confirmed their entries. Poland is the only team yet to confirm.

This will be Hyderabad’s first international women’s kabaddi tournament since hosting the Asian Kabaddi Championship in 2005, marking a significant return for the sport in the city.