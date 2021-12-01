I am very happy and confident with our preparation for PKL 2021: UP Yoddha coach Jasveer Singh

GMR sports owned franchise of the Pro Kabaddi League, UP Yoddha will face-off Defending Champions Bengal Warriors in their opening game on December 22nd, 2021 of the eighth season of the Pro Kabaddi League. UP Yoddha, who finished third in the last edition of the PKL, will look forward to a winning start with a new look team. The eighth season also marks the return of the PKL after a year's gap due the disastrous coronavirus pandemic that stopped mostly everything including sports around the globe. To ensure players safety and also not keep fans waiting the 8th season of the Pro Kabaddi League will be held all throughout at Bengaluru, behind closed doors.



The Pro Kabaddi league today announced the season's first leg schedules and UP Yoddha's clash against Defending Champions Bengal Warriors will be the third game of the opening day.

"I am very happy and confident with our preparation for the eighth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. It will be a challenging season ahead for us especially because this will be our first experience inside the bio-bubble and without our fans. Coronavirus definitely had its adverse effect on areas such as this, but I am glad that slowly the world and all of us are making our way out of the destruction. Though, the silver lining over the last one year has been that the team has been together at our state-of-the-art UP Yoddha – BK Kabaddi Academy in Meerut. It has helped us not only in strengthening our bond but also has given us immense time to train together which I am sure will show in our performance this season," said Jasveer Singh, Head Coach, UP Yoddha.

He further added, "On behalf of the entire UP Yoddha team, I would like to also reiterate to our fans to still maintain the basic precautions and not stop wearing masks. We are here to fight this together. We are excited for the season ahead and hope to have full support from our fans as well for the upcoming season."

Col. Vinod Bisht, CEO, GMR League Games said, "First of all I would like to congratulate all kabaddi fans, as after a year's gap and extremely challenging times, the eight edition of the Pro Kabaddi League is back in action. I can't wait for the league to start, and more importantly witness the high voltage drama unfold on the opening day when UP Yoddha take on the defending Champions. As a team we are prepared, well trained and glued together as a family and we are confident of a great performance this season."

He further added, "I would also like to welcome our new team members Pardeep Narwal, Ankit, Sahil Omprakash, Gaurav Suresh Kumar, Nitin Panwar and James Kamweti for the upcoming season. I would also like to congratulate Nitesh on continuing as the leader of the team and I am confident that he will deliver the way he has always and shall keep the UP Yoddha flag flying high. I would like to use this moment to thank the UP Yoddha BK Kabaddi Academy and most importantly our fans for their continued love & support."

The Yoddha's will also entertain their fans and supporters clashing against three-time champions Patna Pirates on Christmas day of 25th December 2021.