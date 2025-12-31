"Fixing the gaps" – Sangam Challengers' modus operandi in UPKL season 2

In the high-octane world of franchise-based sports leagues, the debut season is often a period of survival and discovery. For the Sangam Challengers in the Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League (UPKL), however, it was a statement of intent.

As they runners-up of the inaugural season take the field for the second edition, the team isn’t just looking to repeat their success; they are looking to finish the job.

Owner Anil Bhatia reflects on the inaugural season with a mix of pride and pragmatism. For a team starting from scratch, the journey to the ultimate stage was nothing short of a fairy tale.

"The proudest moment was seeing Sangam Challengers reach the finals in our first season," says Bhatia.

"We started with limited experience at the league level, but the team adapted quickly and competed with consistency. Finishing as runners-up showed that our basic planning and belief were on the right track."

Building on a Solid Foundation

Success in Kabaddi is often a game of inches and split-second decisions. After coming so close to the trophy, the off-season was dedicated to a meticulous "gap analysis."

For Bhatia and his management team, Season 2 is about professionalizing every aspect of the franchise.

The focus has shifted from merely competing to optimizing performance.

"Season 2 is about fixing gaps," Bhatia explains.

"We improved squad balance, fitness, and recovery, and focused on building a stronger team culture. We worked on communication, unity, and role clarity so the group feels connected and confident."

This evolution isn't limited to the mat. Behind the scenes, the administrative and analytical support has been overhauled.

"Off the mat, planning and analysis are sharper, letting players focus only on performance."

Continuity and Leadership

While many teams opt for a total overhaul after a loss, the Challengers have doubled down on the core that brought them success. At the heart of this strategy is the retention of key players who embody the team's "pressure-tested" philosophy.

Leading the charge once again is Mayank Malik, who has been entrusted with the captaincy. Bhatia’s faith in his core group is rooted in their mental fortitude.

"We have retained a few players among the team. Mayank Malik is one of them. They all put in so much effort; we kept players who stayed composed under pressure, followed instructions, and delivered consistently."

The Owner’s Vision: Growth and Grassroots

Bhatia’s journey as an owner has been a steep learning curve. Entering the sports industry was a leap of faith, but the passion of the Uttar Pradesh landscape provided a quick education.

"My biggest learning has been understanding the ecosystem of the sport," he admits.

"Being new to this industry, we saw strong potential, but Season 1 showed us how important structure, planning, and relationships are. What stood out most was the passion and unity of UP players."

This local passion is exactly why Bhatia chose Kabaddi over more established commercial sports. He views the game as a social catalyst.

"I invested in Kabaddi because of its real potential. It’s a game that keeps the audience fully engaged, and when a player rises from a village, the entire community stands behind him. Kabaddi has a strong grassroots base, and I genuinely believe it will see significant growth over the next five years."

A "Quiet" Strategy for Season 2

As Season 2 of UPKL is underway, the Sangam Challengers are adopting a different psychological approach. There are no grand proclamations or public displays of strategy. Instead, there is a disciplined focus on the "practical."

"We’ve decided to stay focused on execution rather than announcing strategies," Bhatia notes firmly.

"The emphasis is on preparation, discipline, and letting our performance speak on the mat."

With a refined squad, a battle-hardened captain, and an owner deeply committed to the grassroots soul of the sport, the Sangam Challengers are title contenders once again.