First edition of Women's Yuva Kabaddi Series begins on February 20

The first edition of the Women's Yuva Kabaddi Series will get underway at the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium on Tuesday, February 20.



The final of the inaugural edition of the women's tournament will be held on February 26.

In the first match of the tournament, Aravalli Arrows will lock horns against Himalayan Tahrs.

Yuva Kabaddi Series, a platform for young Indian players to show their skills, was inaugurated in 2022 as an all-year-round tournament. But this will be the first time the women's players (below 75 kgs) will make their debut.

A total of 19 high-intensity matches will be held, with 120 players from six different states including Rajasthan, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Delhi plying their trade in the tournament.

"We have brought the JSG Women's Yuva Kabaddi Series 2024 to create a platform for the women Kabaddi players in the country where they can not only showcase their talents but also create a strong career path for themselves," commented Vikas Gautam, CEO of Yuva Kabaddi Series.

"For the first time, women kabaddi players will compete in an edition of the Yuva Kabaddi Series. We are expecting high-intensity clashes between all the teams,” he added.

The week-long tournament will be held in two rounds - a single round-robin preliminary phase from where the top four teams will qualify for the summit round.

The tournament has a total prize pool of Rs 12.5 lakhs where the champions will be awarded Rs 5 lakhs prize money while the first and second runners-up will get Rs 2.50 lakhs and Rs 1 lakh respectively.

The live streaming of the tournament will be available on FanCode.

Here are the participating teams:

Palani Tuskers, Aravalli Arrows, Murthal Magnets, Periyar Panthers, Himalayan Tahrs, Panchala Pride