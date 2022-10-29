FIH Pro League 2022: Mandeep drives India's comeback win against New Zealand

India started the new season of the FIH Pro League with a 4-3 win over New Zealand after trailing 3-1 at halftime. Mandeep Singh's winner in the 57th minute proved the difference between both sides.

It was Mandeep and Mandeep's show in the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar as Mandeep Singh and Mandeep Mor starred for India in a thrilling win.

Early in the game, New Zealand appeared more cohesive as a team. They made good use of the right side and contained India to their own half of the field. Team India gained momentum and was able to apply some pressure on their rivals as the game went on.



Mandeep Mor intervened to give his team an early lead in the 13th minute after New Zealand goalkeeper Dominic Dixon earlier denied India on two occasions. He accomplished this by scoring the first goal of the competition as well as his international career.



India played more aggressively in the second quarter, but despite numerous opportunities, the Harmanpreet Singh-led team was unable to extend their lead.

After taking the early lead, India succumbed to the pressure of the Kiwis as they won a penalty stroke which was converted by Sam Lane in the 22nd minute. The Blackcaps followed it up with a field goal from Jake Smith and a penalty corner from Sam Lane.

Indian defence had a torrid time as they conceded a total of nine penalty corners in the game.

In the 41st minute, India's captain Harmanpreet converted a penalty stroke after Mandeep Singh was fouled within New Zealand's penalty area and it opened up the game for India.

Just before the third quarter came to a close, Sumit received a yellow card, forcing India to play the final nearly seven minutes of the period with one fewer player. Kiwis sought to take advantage of being outnumbered and attacked.

However, India defended staunchly and kept an eye out for chances to counterattack. India was able to tie the score in the 51st minute thanks to Mandeep Singh, who then handed the home team the lead five minutes later with a rocket past Dixon.

Krishan Bahadur Pathak saved India in the last minute as NZ won back-to-back penalty corners and applied pressure. India will face Spain next in their game on 30th October.