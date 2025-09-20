Driving kabaddi’s journey from UP to world stage: Sambhav Jain

For Sambhav Jain, kabaddi is more than just a sport – it is a mission to elevate India’s cultural legacy onto a global platform.

As the founder of the World Super Kabaddi League (WSKL), Sambhav is leading a movement that aims to transform kabaddi from a regional pastime into an internationally recognised sport, with the goal of seeing it featured in the Olympics.

The journey began with the successful launch of the Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League (UPKL). Initially a State-level initiative, the league quickly made national headlines. Its inaugural season achieved a staggering valuation of 238 crore and garnered over 300 million viewers across television and digital platforms.

These numbers signalled more than popularity. They revealed the untapped potential of kabaddi to become a mainstream, commercially viable sport.

Sambhav’s vision for kabaddi was rooted in both respect for tradition and the ambition to modernise. For decades, the sport was seen as rural and rustic, lacking the professional sheen of mainstream leagues.

Sambhav changed that by infusing the UPKL with the excitement and structure of contemporary sports entertainment, all while preserving its grassroots essence.

Calling kabaddi a “dynasty plus community game,” he positioned it as both a cultural celebration and a powerful unifying force.

His efforts have not gone unnoticed. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has extended full support to the league, especially with its upcoming Season 2, set to begin on December 25.

The CM’s endorsement not only adds credibility but also highlights the sport’s broader social impact –promoting fitness, discipline, and local pride.

Season 2 brings fresh energy and expansion. New franchises, such as the Kanpur Warriors, are joining the league, reflecting its growing footprint.

For Sambhav, each new team is more than a strategic move; it’s a cultural milestone that deepens the sport’s connection with diverse communities across the State.

While UPKL continues to grow, Sambhav’s broader ambitions lie with WSKL, his platform to globalise kabaddi.

He believes the sport possesses the speed, strategy, and athleticism to captivate international audiences.

His long-term mission is to see kabaddi become an Olympic discipline, not just to showcase India’s prowess, but to give the sport and its players the global recognition they deserve.

Media and analysts have already begun to compare UPKL’s rise with India’s most successful leagues. They note kabaddi’s unique blend of simplicity and intensity – attributes that make it accessible to both local and international viewers.

This global appeal is what WSKL aims to tap into, laying the groundwork for kabaddi’s international journey.

What sets Sambhav Jain apart is his dual commitment: building strong foundations at the grassroots level while simultaneously driving international aspirations.

He is creating professional platforms for young athletes in India, especially in Uttar Pradesh, while also forging a path that could see kabaddi played and celebrated across the world.

As UPKL’s second season kicks off, the spotlight isn’t just on matches or players – it’s on a broader movement.

Sambhav is not only reshaping the perception of kabaddi but also positioning it as a symbol of India’s identity, ambition, and unity.

Through UPKL and WSKL, he is turning a traditional Indian game into a global phenomenon – one step closer to the Olympic dream.