Discipline and role clarity the gamechangers as Kashi Kings dominate early in UPKL Season 2

The Kashi Kings have taken the Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League (UPKL) Season 2 by storm, establishing themselves as the team to beat with a dominant start.

With an impressive record of 5 wins in their first 6 matches, the Kings are reaping the rewards of a meticulous and disciplined off-season overhaul.

Under the leadership of owner Kulvant Baliyan, the franchise has transitioned from a developing squad which finished fourth on the points table in the inaugural season to a powerhouse, driven by a philosophy which values character as much as talent.

From Identity to Excellence

Reflecting on the team's journey, Baliyan notes that while Season 1 was about carving out a niche, it provided the essential foundation for their current success.

"The proudest moment for me in Season 1 was Kashi Kings creating their own identity," Baliyan said.

"The way the team fought through pressure situations and showed unity to represent the name of Kashi on the court was my biggest victory, more so than the results."

However, the transition to Season 2 required a hard look at what it takes to sustain winning momentum. Baliyan realised that raw skill could only take a team so far.

"The biggest learning was that talent alone is not enough. Discipline, planning, and player management are equally important," he explained.

He believes that creating a "strong environment" where players feel both mentally and physically secure is the only way to achieve long-term success.

The Season 2 Blueprint: Discipline and Detail

The preparation for the current season was marked by a shift toward professional execution and "zero compromise." Baliyan and his management team focused heavily on team balance and combinations, ensuring that every player understood their specific role on the mat.

"This time, we took clear steps after our analysis: zero compromise on discipline, role clarity for every player, and keeping off-court distractions to a minimum," Baliyan stated.

The team also upgraded its infrastructure, focusing on a strong recovery system and fitness protocols to ensure the players could maintain their intensity throughout the grueling schedule.

Building a vision

The selection process for Season 2 was equally intentional. The Kings chose to retain players who demonstrated a "team-first attitude" and the ability to take responsibility under pressure.

Baliyan remained actively involved in this grooming process, working alongside coaches to provide the motivation and facilities needed to turn prospects into stars.

For Baliyan, the investment in Kabaddi is deeply personal.

"Kabaddi is a sport of the soil (mitti ka khel), representing strength, discipline, and culture," he said.

"Through this game, we want to provide a platform for grassroots talent in our region. Kashi Kings is not just a team; it is a vision".

A Message to the Kingdom

As the Kings continue to climb the leaderboard, the bond between the team and its supporters has never been stronger. Baliyan credits the fans as the "real strength" of the franchise.

His message to the supporters remains clear: "This season, we will step onto the court with even more passion, hard work, and pride. Just continue to stand with Kashi Kings".

With their current form of 5 wins in 6 matches, it is clear that the Kings are not just playing for points but to fulfill the ambitious vision their owner set out during the off-season.