Three dead, three injured after high-voltage line falls on Kabaddi match tent in Chhattisgarh

A kabaddi match in Chhattisgarh’s Kondagaon district turned tragic on Saturday night when a high-tension power line fell on a spectator tent, leaving three people dead and three others injured.

The incident occurred in Ravaswahi village under the Baderajpur development block during a local kabaddi tournament, police confirmed on Sunday.

According to spectators, a sudden storm caused an 11-kilovolt power line to come in contact with an iron pole supporting the tent erected for spectators. The resulting electric current spread through the structure, shocking several people in attendance.

Local villagers quickly rushed six victims to a hospital in Vishrampuri, where doctors declared three dead on arrival.

The deceased were identified as Satish Netam, a kabaddi player who was among the spectators, Shyamlal Netam, and Sunil Shori, all residents of nearby villages.

Of the three injured, two were shifted to an advanced medical facility for further treatment due to the severity of their burns, police said.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact sequence of events and assess whether safety protocols were followed at the venue.

The kabaddi match was part of a community sports event, and officials are reviewing electrical arrangements in the wake of the tragedy.

NDTV reported that district authorities are coordinating medical care for the injured and have assured assistance to the victims’ families.

This incident underscores the dangers posed by sudden weather changes and inadequate safety measures at open-air sporting events in rural areas.