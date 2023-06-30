Asian Games
:
Days
:
Hours
:
Mins
 
Secs
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Kabaddi

Asian Kabaddi Championship FINAL LIVE: India v/s Iran- Scores, Updates, Result, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE action from the final of the Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023 between India and Iran.

Asian Kabaddi Championship FINAL LIVE: India v/s Iran- Scores, Updates, Result, Blog
X
By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 30 Jun 2023 4:38 AM GMT

Defending champions India will take on Iran in the finals of the Asian Kabaddi Championships 2023. Both teams qualified for the final after topping the points table.

India has been undefeated in the tournament till now while Iran has only lost against India.

Who will triumph among the titans?

Stay Tuned for Updates.

Live Updates

2023-06-30 04:34:07
KabaddiIndian Kabaddi
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X