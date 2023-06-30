Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Kabaddi
Asian Kabaddi Championship FINAL LIVE: India v/s Iran- Scores, Updates, Result, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE action from the final of the Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023 between India and Iran.
Defending champions India will take on Iran in the finals of the Asian Kabaddi Championships 2023. Both teams qualified for the final after topping the points table.
India has been undefeated in the tournament till now while Iran has only lost against India.
Who will triumph among the titans?
Stay Tuned for Updates.
