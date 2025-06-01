From Army to most expensive Indian of PKL-12 - Devank Dalal's road to stardom

The Pro Kabaddi League Season (PKL) 12 auction delivered its fair share of surprises, but none bigger than Devank Dalal. His move to Bengal Warriors for a staggering Rs 2.205 crore — making him the most expensive Indian this season.

"After such an outstanding performance, this is my first auction experience, and so many teams bidding for me was so exciting," Dalal told The Bridge in an exclusive interview, still processing the whirlwind auction that saw multiple franchises engage in an intense bidding war for his services.

The auction room drama

The auction room buzzed with anticipation when Dalal's name came up. Telugu Titans and Puneri Paltan showed early interest, but it was Bengal Warriors who meant business. The Kolkata-based franchise upped their own bid multiple times, ensuring that even the Patna Pirates — his former team — couldn't exercise their Final Bid Match option.

"Devank is present in the venue and he is elated," the auctioneer announced as the hammer came down at Rs 2.205 crore, confirming one of the auction's biggest moves.

For Dalal, who was experiencing the auction for the first time, the entire spectacle was overwhelming. The bidding frenzy validated what his PKL 11 statistics had already proven — he had arrived as one of the league's premier raiders.

From army barracks to kabaddi glory

Dalal's path to this moment has been anything but conventional. Before becoming PKL's breakout star, he served in the Indian Army. His journey through national and state-level matches laid the foundation for what would become a meteoric rise in professional kabaddi.

Dalal made his PKL debut in the ninth season with Jaipur Pink Panthers. Though he played just 5 matches and scored 4 raid points, he was part of a championship-winning squad.

Season 10 brought both opportunity and setback — retained by the Pink Panthers, an injury ruled him out, leading to his replacement by Shubham Shelke in January 2023.

But sometimes, setbacks pave the way for comebacks.

The breakthrough season that changed everything.

PKL 11 was Dalal's coming-of-age tournament. Representing Patna Pirates, he emerged as the season's Best Raider, accumulating 301 raid points in 426 raids. His consistency was matched only by his ability to deliver when it mattered most — recording 8 Super Raids and an impressive 18 Super 10s while leading the Pirates to the finals.

The highlight of his campaign was a memorable 26-point performance that showcased his evolution from a fringe player to a match-winner. His partnership with Ayan Lohchab became one of the season's most talked-about raiding combinations, making their separation at the auction all the more poignant.

Despite his stellar contributions, Patna Pirates chose not to retain him, a decision that made Dalal one of the most coveted free agents in the auction pool.

New colors, bigger dreams

Now donning the Bengal Warriors colors, Dalal carries the weight of expectations that come with his price tag. But rather than feeling burdened, he sees it as motivation to reach even greater heights.

"My personal goal is simple — I will give my best, as Bengal Warriors have bid so confidently and I will perform even better than last year and try to help the team win all the titles," he stated with characteristic determination.

The move to Bengal Warriors represents more than just a change of jersey. It's an opportunity for Dalal to prove that his PKL 11 heroics were no fluke, and that he can carry a franchise's hopes on his shoulders.

Ready for the next chapter

As PKL 12 approaches, Dalal finds himself in unfamiliar territory — being the marquee player rather than the supporting cast member. The pressure is real, but so is his hunger to deliver.

From serving his country in uniform to serving up spectacular raids on the kabaddi mat, Devank Dalal's journey embodies the spirit of transformation. With Bengal Warriors backing him with their faith and finances, the stage is set for the next chapter of what promises to be an extraordinary career.

The question isn't whether Dalal can handle the pressure — PKL 11 already answered that. The question is just how high he can soar when the stakes are at their highest.