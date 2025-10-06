Aligarh Tigers join Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League as new franchise for season 2

The Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League (UPKL) on Monday announced Aligarh Tigers as the newest franchise to join its roster for Season 2, further strengthening the league’s mission to take kabaddi deeper across the state and offer a professional platform for emerging athletes.

The Aligarh Tigers franchise is owned by Dr. Sumit Sarraf, Managing Director of Shekhar Sarraf Memorial Hospital, and will field a team comprising primarily of talented players from the Aligarh region.

“UPKL has set a new standard for kabaddi, giving it unprecedented visibility and professional recognition. That impact inspired me to come on board,” said Dr. Sarraf. “Aligarh has immense untapped sporting potential, and through Aligarh Tigers, we aim to channel that energy into building a strong kabaddi culture. This is about more than sport—it’s about promoting fitness, discipline, and putting Aligarh firmly on India’s sporting map.”

Conceptualized and operated by SJ Uplift Kabaddi, UPKL has evolved from a state-level initiative into a structured league with statewide reach. The inclusion of Aligarh Tigers—following the recent addition of Kanpur Warriors—marks another major step in expanding kabaddi’s footprint in Uttar Pradesh.

“Season 1 of UPKL achieved phenomenal success, proving that kabaddi is ready to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with mainstream sports,” said Sambhav Jain, Founder and Director of SJ Uplift Kabaddi. “With Kanpur and now Aligarh joining, we’re building stronger ecosystems, discovering sharper talent, and ensuring kabaddi becomes a sport of choice for the next generation.”

The entry of Aligarh Tigers comes on the heels of UPKL’s inaugural season, which reached over 30 million TV viewers as per BARC India and generated over 300 million digital impressions. The debut season was valued at ₹238 crores, reflecting the league’s growing market presence and the rising appeal of regional sports IPs.

The Aligarh Tigers will aim to engage fans, athletes, and the city’s sporting spirit under one banner, combining local talent, passionate support, and the league’s expanding platform to further strengthen kabaddi’s footprint in Uttar Pradesh.