Kabaddi
2025 PKL Auction LIVE: Pawan Sehrawat, Arjun Deshwal go under the hammer – Updates, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the 2025 PKL auction.
PKL Auction LIVE: The player auction for the 2025 Pro Kabaddi League is all set to commence in Mumbai on Saturday.
The two-day auction will witness some of the top players to have ever played in the league like Arjun Deshwal, Naveen Kumar Goyat, Pardeep Narwal, Pawan Sehrawat, Fazel Athrachali and others go under the hammer.
While a total of 83 players were retained by the 12 franchises across three different categories, more than 500 players will be up for grabs in the auction.
Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates:
Live Updates
- 31 May 2025 4:51 PM GMT
Manjeet Dahiya to Jaipur Pink Panthers
Jaipur Pink Panthers recruit yet another raider as they bring in Manjeet Dahiya for Rs 40 lakh.
U Mumba have a FBM option, but they decide against it.
- 31 May 2025 4:50 PM GMT
Devank Dalal SPEAKS
Hear what Devank Dalal has to say after his massive payday at the 2025 PKL auction
- 31 May 2025 4:48 PM GMT
Nitin Kumar goes to Jaipur Pink Panthers
Jaipur Pink Panthers in a long tussle with reigning champions Haryana Steelers to acquire the services of Nitin Kumar. The inaugural champions eventually succeed to bring in him for Rs 1.002crore.
- 31 May 2025 4:37 PM GMT
Patna Pirates snap up Maninder Singh
Patna Pirates rope in the experienced Maninder Singh for base price of Rs 20 lakh.
Bengal Warriors have the option of a FBM and they decide against using it. For the first time, Maninder won't be seen in the blue of Bengal Warriors.
- 31 May 2025 4:36 PM GMT
Pardeep Narwal UNSOLD!
Massive, massive news this as PKL's best-ever raider Pardeep Narwal goes unsold.
No bids for the Dubki King even at the base price of Rs 20 lakh. He'll be back in fray once again tomorrow.
- 31 May 2025 4:35 PM GMT
Guman Singh to UP Yoddhas
A massive tussle between U Mumba and Telugu Titans to rope in Guman Singh. Its a long battle and no one else is interested.
UP Yoddhas come in out of nowhere after the battle crosses Rs 1 crore and snap him up at 1.073 crore!
- 31 May 2025 4:23 PM GMT
Sanjay moves to Bengaluru Bulls
Sanjay will ply his trade for the Bengaluru Bulls in 2025 PKL for Rs 60 lakh.
- 31 May 2025 4:17 PM GMT
U Mumba use FBM for Rinku
U Mumba bring back their defender Rinku for Rs 21 lakh via FBM.
- 31 May 2025 4:16 PM GMT
Surjeet Singh to Dabang Delhi
Dabang Delhi once again the only team to bid as they recruit the experienced Surjeet Singh for base price of Rs 20 lakh.
Jaipur Pink Panthers' Abhishek Bachchan teases to put his FBM card up, but that was just for fun. Surjeet Singh will indeed turn up for Dabang Delhi in 2025 PKL.
- 31 May 2025 4:14 PM GMT
UP Yoddhas use FBM for Mahender Singh
Defender Mahender Singh returns to UP Yoddhas for Rs 20 lakh via FBM.
Dabang Delhi were the only team to bid for him at base price of Rs 20 lakh.