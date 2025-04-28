1 dead, many injured as makeshift gallery collapses during Kabaddi match in Karnataka

A man was killed, while 13 others, including three children, were injured when a makeshift spectators gallery collapsed at Mallanayakanakatte village in Mandya, Karnataka during a kabaddi match on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as 45-year-old Papannachari, whereas the injured were rushed to Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences for treatment.

A divisional level floodlight Kabaddi tournament named Sri Bhyrava Cup 2025 was organised in association with a club Drona Warriors for the players under-23 years of age. The tournament, in its first-ever edition, was scheduled to be held at Sri Doddammna Gudi premises in the village across two days.

The tragedy struck when a large crowd gathered to catch a glimpse of the kabaddi match on the opening day.

As per a report in The Hindu, N Cheluvarayaswamy – the Minister in charge for Mandya – said that the organisers had necessary permission from the police to conduct the tournament. However, the gallery constructed wasn't strong enough to accommodate the large amount of people, who showed up.

The Mandya Institue of Media Sciences authorities have been instructed to provide free medical treatment to the injured until they are discharged, while the Papannachari's next of kin will be compensated by the state government for their loss.