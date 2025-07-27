Watch: Wrong anthem played at the Macau Junior Asian Judo Cup 2025

The gold-winning moment of Indian judoka Darjada was marred during the medal ceremony of the -57kg category at the Macau Junior Asian Judo Cup 2025 on Sunday.

In an unfortunate mix-up, the Indonesian national anthem was played instead of the Indian national anthem during the victory ceremony.

The Indian athlete can be seen respecting the anthem and waiting patiently without giving any reaction. Once the anthem was over, she exchanged a glance with compatriot Navroop, the bronze medalist in the same category, both acknowledging that the wrong anthem had been played.

Watch the moment here:

However, the correct anthems were played for the remaining medal ceremonies.

Indian judokas won a total of eight medals, comprising four gold, one silver, and three bronze.

The gold medals were won by Darjada in the -57kg category, Alpesh in the -100kg category, Aditya in the +100kg category, and Kanwarpreet in the +78kg category, while Yash secured the silver medal in the +100kg category.

Hitesh in the -73kg, Aaradhya in the -90kg, and Navroop in the -57kg category each earned a bronze medal.