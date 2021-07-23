Judo
Tokyo Olympics: Judo Day 1, July 24 – Sushila Devi all set to make her debut at the Olympic Games – Preview, Schedule, LIVE Streaming, where to watch
Sushila Devi will be up against Éva Csernoviczki in the 48kg category.
With the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics done and dusted, the focus now shifts back to the plethora of events scheduled to take place on Day 1. India's only judoka at the games, Sushila Devi, will also get her campaign started in the round of 32 elimination rounds. She qualified for the Olympics through the continental quota, as she was one of the two highest-ranked Asians outside the top 18.
The 26-year-old will be competing in the 48kg category at the Nippon Budokan arena, the venue where Judo made its debut in the Olympics as a sport in 1964.
Participating in her first Olympics, Sushila Devi has been handed a tough draw as she will be facing London Olympic medallist, Éva Csernoviczki. The Hungarian has the world ranking of 24 in the 48kg category while Sushila is ranked 46.
The road ahead is equally difficult for Sushila Devi, as she will be up against Funa Tonaki if she manages to defeat Éva. Tonaki is currently placed third in the world ranking and has previously won the world championship in 2017.
Schedule and When to Watch?
Women's 48kg - Round of 32
Sushila Devi vs Éva Csernoviczki – 8:28 AM IST
All the rounds in the 48kg category event, including the finals will take place tomorrow itself.
Live Streaming and Where to Watch?
You can catch all the action LIVE on Sony Sports Network channels in India. You can also live stream it on the Sony LIV application or website if you have the required subscription. Alternatively, you can also watch the match on Doordarshan (DD) Sports in India.
Here are the details of broadcasters in some more countries:
Japan: The Japan Consortium
USA: NBC Universal
UK: BBC,
Eurosport China: CCTV
Australia: Seven Network
Germany: ARD-ZDF
Brazil: Grupo Globo, Bandsports
Spain: RTVE
Italy: RAI
France: Eurosport
South Africa: SABC