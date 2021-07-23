Tokyo Olympics: Judo Day 1, July 24 – Sushila Devi all set to make her debut at the Olympic Games – Preview, Schedule, LIVE Streaming, where to watch

With the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics done and dusted, the focus now shifts back to the plethora of events scheduled to take place on Day 1. India's only judoka at the games, Sushila Devi, will also get her campaign started in the round of 32 elimination rounds. She qualified for the Olympics through the continental quota, as she was one of the two highest-ranked Asians outside the top 18.

The 26-year-old will be competing in the 48kg category at the Nippon Budokan arena, the venue where Judo made its debut in the Olympics as a sport in 1964.

Participating in her first Olympics, Sushila Devi has been handed a tough draw as she will be facing London Olympic medallist, Éva Csernoviczki. The Hungarian has the world ranking of 24 in the 48kg category while Sushila is ranked 46.

The road ahead is equally difficult for Sushila Devi, as she will be up against Funa Tonaki if she manages to defeat Éva. Tonaki is currently placed third in the world ranking and has previously won the world championship in 2017.

Sushila Devi Judo (Source: IJF)

Schedule and When to Watch?



Women's 48kg - Round of 32 Sushila Devi vs Éva Csernoviczki – 8:28 AM IST All the rounds in the 48kg category event, including the finals will take place tomorrow itself. Live Streaming and Where to Watch? You can catch all the action LIVE on Sony Sports Network channels in India. You can also live stream it on the Sony LIV application or website if you have the required subscription. Alternatively, you can also watch the match on Doordarshan (DD) Sports in India. Here are the details of broadcasters in some more countries: Japan: The Japan Consortium USA: NBC Universal UK: BBC, Eurosport China: CCTV Australia: Seven Network Germany: ARD-ZDF Brazil: Grupo Globo, Bandsports Spain: RTVE Italy: RAI France: Eurosport South Africa: SABC



