Judo Junior Asia Cup: India wins nine medals, including five gold

India won nine medals, including five gold, at the ongoing Junior Asia Cup Judo Championships in Macau, China, on Sunday.

Asmita Dey won in women's 48 kg, Unnati Sharma in women's 63 kg, and Arun Kumar in men's 73 kg.

Unnati overcame local favourite Ian I Lei in Group C to enter the knockouts and then defeated Mongolia's Maralmaa Khurelchuluun and Ryley Rametta of Australia in the semifinals and finals respectively to bag the gold medal.

Asmita topped Group D in the preliminary round, defeating Hong Kong's Suet Yiu Tang, and earned a bye in the main opening round. She beat Australia's Ashlyn Do in the semifinal before prevailing over Anneliese Fielder of Australia in the final to secure the gold medal.

🥋Macau Junior Asia Cup Results Update ✅



5️⃣ 🏅 for #India as our #TOPScheme Athletes ✨ in Macau



Check out the name of our medalists 👇



1. #TOPSchemeAthlete Unnati Sharma: 63 KG 🥇

2. Arun Kumar: 73 KG 🥇

3. #TOPSchemeAthlete Asmita Dey: 48 KG 🥇

4. TOPSchemeAthlete Yash… pic.twitter.com/vzdReZjogB — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) July 23, 2023

Arun too began well, beating Australia's Dimitrios Giantsios in Group A, followed by another win over Jimin Lim of South Korea to top the group. In the semifinal, he got the better of Saudi Arabia's Maimani Abdulraouf before outwitting Australia's Kohsei Toyoshima in the final.



Competing in the 100-plus kg category, Yash Ghangas signed off with a silver medal after he lost to Mongolia's Khangarid Gantulga in the final.

Shraddha Kadubal Chopade earned bronze in the 52 kg. She lost in the preliminary round to South Korea's Jiho Baek but got the better of Australia's Callie Bannister in the repechage round to bag the bronze medal.

Later on the day, Dipapati Ngangbam won gold in 70 kg and Olivia Huidrom won gold in 44 kg. Cadet World Champion Linthoi Chanabam won silver in 63 kg while Nugshithoi Leishangthem won silver in 52 kg