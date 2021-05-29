Judokas Jasleen Saini, L. Sushila to compete at World Championships

The Judo Federation of India (JFI) will send two judokas – Jasleen Singh Saini and Likmabam Sushila Devi, to the World Judo Championship which will be held from 6th June 2021 to 13th June 2021 at Budapest, Hungary.



According to a report in The New Indian Express, the JFI decided against sending a big contingent due to the pandemic and decided to send two of the best who have a chance to qualify for the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics. This decision was taken keeping in the mind the Asia-Oceania Championships held at Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan last month where the entire Indian contingent was ousted from the tournament due to a covid-19 infection.

While Jasleen will compete in the -66kg weight division, Sushila will fight it out in the -48kg. Both, Jasleen and Sushila, stand a chance to qualify for the Olympics with the latter having a better chance as she has a 69 point lead over Jasleen. The duo will be accompanied by Coach Jiwan Sharma.

Though the JFI is trying their best to send the players to the World Championship, things might still go awry considering the current situation all across the globe. The entire team travelling to Hungary will have to get two negative tests and will be tested yet again on reaching Budapest.

They will undergo one more test around 24 hours before the official weigh-in. If in case the team fails to compete at the World Championships, Sushila will make it to the Olympics due to her 69 point lead over Jasleen.