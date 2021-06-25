Judo: India's Sushila Devi qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

Ace Indian judoka Sushila Devi has qualified for the Tokyo Olympics through the continental quota, the sport's international federation confirmed on Friday. Sushila, who competes in the 48kg category, has 989 points which puts her at seventh spot in the Asian list, the International Judo Federation said

I congratulate Sushila Devi on qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics in the 48kg women's Judo continental quota. Your hard work and dedication has seen you succeed in qualifying. I look forward to watching your participation in the Games. @KirenRijiju ji pic.twitter.com/ybtszb1Kp2 — Partap Singh Bajwa (@Partap_Sbajwa) June 23, 2021

The continental quotas are allotted based on a judoka's ranking in the region. Asia has 10 quota slots. This will be the 26-year-old's first participation at the Olympics. Only one athlete per NOC (National Olympic Committee) per division can qualify. Each NOC is entitled to only one spot through the continental quota.



Avtar Singh (90kg) was the lone Indian judoka to compete at the 2016 Rio Olympics.