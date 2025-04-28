Judo: India return empty handed from 2025 Asian C'ships

India returned empty handed from the 2025 Asian Judo Championships held in Bangkok, Thailand.

A total of 18 judokas represented India in the continental competition but none of them finished on the podium.

India's best performance in the event came in women's -52kg, where Shraddha Chopade finished fifth.

Having received a first round bye in Pool A, Chopade beat Thailand's Kanyawee Prasertsri in her first bout. Then Indian then lost out to UAE's Khorloodoi Bishrelt in the final Pool A match.

As Bishrelt moved into the semi-finals by winning Pool A, Chopade moved into the repechage rounds.

Chopade beat Mongolian Uranzaya Bayanmunkh in the first repechage round to enter the bronze medal match.

She went down to Yuanli Zhang in the bronze medal match to finish fifth.

Elsewhere, Ashmita Dey (women's -48kg), Shahin Darjada (women's -57kg), Kumar Arun (men's -77kg), Ishroop Narang (women's -78kg) all finished seventh in their respective weight classes.

Commonwealth Games silver medallist and the 2024 Paris Olympian Tulika Maan, meanwhile, lost her first round match in women's +78kg Pool D and was knocked out of the competition.