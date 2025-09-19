Himanshi Tokas becomes the first Indian judoka to reach World No.1 in junior rankings

Indian judoka Himanshi Tokas has made history by becoming the first Indian to achieve the World No. 1 ranking in the junior women’s 63 kg category, according to the latest International Judo Federation (IJF) World ranking list for juniors.

This is a landmark achievement for Indian judo on the international stage.

In another notable accomplishment, India’s Shahin Rajakbhai Darjada has secured fourth place in the junior women’s 57 kg category, marking the first time that two Indian judokas have ranked among the top five in their respective junior weight classes.

Himanshi, who climbed three spots in the junior world rankings, now leads with 610 points, reflecting the strong progress of Indian athletes in the junior circuit.

The 20-year-old, supported by the Reliance Foundation, surged to the top following her victory at the Asian Junior Championships 2025 on September 13 - her third major junior title this year.

Before this, she won gold at the Taipei Junior Asian Cup 2025 in July and the Casablanca African Open 2025 in January. In total, Himanshi has claimed five gold medals, including one Continental Championship, three Continental Cups, and one Continental Open.

Other Indian junior judokas making their mark

Shahin Rajakbhai Darjada, competing in the junior women’s 57 kg category, ranks just behind Riko Honda of Japan, Michela Terranova of Italy, and Bianca Reis of Brazil with 442 points.

She has won three gold medals and one bronze in 2025 junior competitions, including the Asian Junior Championships, Macau Junior Asian Cup, and Taipei Junior Asian Cup, as well as a third-place finish at the Tashkent Junior Asian Cup 2025.

Other notable Indian junior judokas include Kanwarpreet Kaur, ranked 10th in the junior women’s +78 kg category; Ishroop Narang, ranked 10th in the junior-78 kg category; and Nungshithoi Chanu Leishangthem, ranked 12th in the junior 52 kg class, showcasing India’s growing strength across multiple junior weight divisions.