English tactician Aidy Boothroyd succeeds Coyle at Jamshedpur FC

ISL League Shield winners Jamshedpur FC on Sunday unveiled former English youth team manager Aidy Boothroyd as their head coach for the upcoming season. The former Watford manager most recently worked with the Football Association, having taken charge of the Young Lions in 2016, and guided them to the semi-final at the 2017 Euros.

The 51-year-old however left the youth side earlier than his contract following the team's elimination from the European U-21 Championships. Aidy will now replace Owen Coyle who guided Jamshedpur FC to their maiden League Shield triumph last season.



Addressing the media persons at JRD Sports Complex here, Aidy said: "JFC are the champions of India currently and we want to continue this upward trajectory. "We want to take the club to the next level and to compete really with the top teams of Asia," Aidy said.

Having finished atop the standings to clinch the Shield, the Red Miners however failed to go the distance and lost to Kerala Blasters in the semi-final last season.

The biggest challenge for Aidy would be to rebuild the side as many of their key players including ISL 2021-22 Player of the Season Greg Stewart, defender Narender Gahlot and Mobashir Rahman have left following the departure of Coyle.


