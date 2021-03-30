Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Indian Women"s League (IWL)
Watch: "Why did I get the tag of 'stone pelter'? I am a footballer" — Afshan Ashique
This is the story of Afshan Ashique from Kashmir whose picture of stone pelting went viral in 2017.
When her picture went viral in 2017, she thought it was because of football. Later, she was told that it was a picture of her pelting stones in Kashmir!
The life of Afshan took many turns and faced wrath from different quarters. From footballer to coach and "accidental" stone-pelter to stardom, she has seen many tough times in her journey.
