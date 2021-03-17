Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Indian Womens League (IWL)
Watch: Supermom of Indian football who won a gold for India - Amoolya!
Meet the supermom of Indian football, Amoolya Kamal who has shown the way for female athletes in India.
Meet the supermom of Indian football, Amoolya Kamal who has shown the way for female athletes in India after returning to football just a few months after giving birth.
Amoolya has represented India at the 2014 Asian Games and was a part of the gold medal-winning team at the SAF Games.
