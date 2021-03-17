Top
Indian Womens League (IWL)

Watch: Supermom of Indian football who won a gold for India - Amoolya!

Meet the supermom of Indian football, Amoolya Kamal who has shown the way for female athletes in India.

By

Team Bridge

Updated: 2021-03-19T15:11:20+05:30

Meet the supermom of Indian football, Amoolya Kamal who has shown the way for female athletes in India after returning to football just a few months after giving birth.

Amoolya has represented India at the 2014 Asian Games and was a part of the gold medal-winning team at the SAF Games.

#womeninfootball 
