IWL: A resounding win over Sethu FC takes Odisha FC to top of table

Title aspirants Odisha FC reclaimed their winning momentum in the IWL 2023-24 when they outclassed Sethu FC 4-0 at Tilak Maidan, Goa, on Saturday.

Odisha FC, who lost their previous outing to Gokulam FC last month before the IWL went for a break due to the FIFA Window, are now at the top of the table with 22 points from nine matches. Sethu FC’s show continues to be unimpressive, as they have managed to gather 10 points from nine outings.



Myanmar striker Win Theingi Tun (4’) and India international Indumathi Kathiresan (23’) netted goals in the first half, while Pyari Xaxa, also a Senior National Team player, added a brace in the second session (60’, 78’) to complete the rout.



The match kicked off with high expectations from both sides, but it was the visitors who held the upper hand from the beginning. Within a minute of the start, Win Theingi Tun initiated a blazing attack, delivering a fine cross into the box, only for Pyari Xaxa to falter with the final touch, thus denying Odisha FC an early advantage.



However, it was Win Theingi Tun who seized the spotlight in the fourth minute with a stroke of brilliance, carefully chipping the ball over the Sethu FC keeper and skipper, Anjila Subba, to give her team the lead.



Odisha FC had another golden opportunity in the eighth minute when Indumathi Kathiresan showed her exceptional dribbling skills before launching a long-ranger, but it hit the crossbar before returning to play.



As the first half progressed, it was only Odisha FC, who created chances. However, Sethu’s defence stood firm against Lynda Kom’s persistent attacks, causing frustration for Odisha FC’s offensive efforts. In the 21st minute, Pyari Xaxa embarked on a fine run down the right flank, although her attempted cross narrowly missed the target.



The game took another dramatic twist in the 23rd minute when Indumathi Kathiresan unleashed a powerful strike from the edge of the box that crashed against the net to extend Odisha FC’s lead.



Encouraged by the comfortable lead, Odisha FC pressed hard. In the 37th minute, Lynda set up another opportunity for Indumathi, whose effort drifted wide of the mark.



True to expectations, the second half commenced with intensity as Sanju instigated a swift counterattack in the 60th minute, threading a precise pass to Pyari Xaxa, who promptly turned and slammed a brilliant shot into the top corner of the net.



In the 78th minute, Sethu FC goalkeeper made a valiant attempt to deny Pyari’s initial attempt, but a composed Pyari converted the rebound with an angular grounder that rolled into the far corner of the net for the fourth goal.

