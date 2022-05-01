Indian Women's League (IWL)
IWL 2021 LIVE: Gokulam Kerala beats Mata Rukmani 8-0 - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from Gokulam Kerala takes on Mata Rukmani FC in IWL 2021.
The unbeaten defending champions Gokulam Kerala takes on Mata Rukmani FC of Chhattisgarh in a bid to strengthen their spot at the top of the table.
Stay tuned for all the latest updates!
Live Updates
- 1 May 2022 11:55 AM GMT
Gokulam Kerala WINSSSS!
Win number 5 of the season for Gokulam Kerala FC and they have once again done it without breaking a sweat. The Malabarians found the net six times in the first half, led by Elshaddai's hat-trick and a brace from Soumya. With all their goalscorers from the first half called off, GKFC scored twice more with Manasa and Jyoti to compete an easy win.
GKFC 8-0 MRFC
- 1 May 2022 11:45 AM GMT
85' - Jyoti scoresss!
Jyothi gets the ball, runs inside the box and slots it in towards the top right corner. Goal number 8 for Gokulam Kerala FC.
GKFC 8-0 MRFC
- 1 May 2022 11:27 AM GMT
66' - Manasa scoresss!
It took them 20 minutes to break through, but they have finally done it. The two substitutes Jyoti and Manasa combine to score the first goal of the second half for GKFC. A wonderful cross from the right flank from the former and the latter nets it in with a free header.
GKFC 7-0 MRFC
- 1 May 2022 11:22 AM GMT
61' - Soumya, Elshaddai go off
GKFC have now called off Soumya and Elshaddai as well. So, all their goal scorers in this match are out. In comes Jyothi and Win Theingi Tun. All five changes done for the Malabarians.
- 1 May 2022 11:14 AM GMT
54' - GKFC continues to dominate
GKFC continue to dominate the proceedings. They have created a couple of chances so far in the second half, but Mata Rukmani have held up well.
- 1 May 2022 11:05 AM GMT
46' - Manisha, Chibber called off
Gokulam Kerala have called off two of their star players - Manisha Kalyan and Dalimba Chibber. In comes Manasa and Reshma.
- 1 May 2022 10:51 AM GMT
HALF TIME!
As expected, the Gokulam Kerala FC has absolutely decimated the Mata Rukmani FC. They enjoyed an 81% to 19% possession and slotted in a whopping 6 goals in 25 shots.
The biggest winning margin for the Malbarians this season has been 12-0 and the only question now is if they can surpass it today?
- 1 May 2022 10:41 AM GMT
39' - BRACE, SOUMYA!
GKFC finds the woodwork twice more, once from Manisha Kalyan then from Asalata Devi but they have managed to break in. A beautiful cross from Dalima Chibber from the left flank and she finds Soumya to perfection, who heads it in win ease.
HALF A DOZEN FOR GOKULAM KERALA!
GKFC 6-0 MRFC
- 1 May 2022 10:38 AM GMT
36' - Grace hits the cross bar
Dangmei Grace gets a loose ball at the edge of the box. The GKFC skipper has a clear shot at the goal but she hits the crossbar, thankfully for MRFC.
- 1 May 2022 10:30 AM GMT
28' - HATTRICK, ELSHADDAI!
They are running riot at the moment are Gokulam Kerala FC. They are not even bothered to celebrate. Lousy defending from Pinki and Manisha Kalyan finds space to pass it straight to Elshaddai, who slots it in with ease.
Fastest hat-trick of IWL 2021-22 quips the commentator.
GKFC 5-0 MRFC