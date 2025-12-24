IWL: Sribhumi FC stuns 3-time champions Gokulam Kerala, East Bengal start with a win

Sreebhumi FC stunned three-time champions Gokulam Kerala in their Indian Women’s League 2025-26 season opener, while defending champions East Bengal edged past Sethu FC.

Meanwhile, recently promoted Garhwal FC registered its second straight win to rise to the top of the table. On the other hand, Nita FA demolished 6-1 Goa's SESA FA.

Sribhumi FC 4-0 Gokulam Kerala

Sribhumi FC swept aside Gokulam Kerala FC with a resounding 4-0 victory at the Kalyani Stadium in Kalyani, West Bengal, on Wednesday to begin their season.

Sribhumi captain Dangmei Grace was the standout performer with a well-taken brace, scoring in the 4th and 59th minutes. Midfielder Rimpa Haldar added the third goal in the 66th minute before Anju Chanu rounded off the scoring in the 77th minute.

East Bengal 1-0 Sethu FC

The recently crowned SAFF Club Champions, East Bengal FC, returned to IWL with a win, edging past the former champion Sethu FC 1-0 at the Kalyani Stadium.

The Indian international Soumya Guguloth was the only scorer of the match when she broke the deadlock with a beautiful chip shot from the edge of the penalty box.

This was the fifth match in the last 15 days for the Moshal Girls, hence they had a slow start to the game, but still somehow managed to start their title defence with a win.

Nita FA 6-1 SESA FA

Nita Football Academy got their first win of the season, demolishing Sesa Football Academy 6-1 at the National Centre of Excellence in Kolkata.

Pyari Xaxa (1’, 71’, 74’) was in hot form, as she completed her hat-trick to help her side to a major win on Christmas Eve and move on to four points from their two matches.

Nita FA’s Togolese forward Amiratou N’Djambara (25’, 60’) scored two, while midfielder Bhumika Devi (6’) netted one. Sesa’s Ghanaian forward Diana Antwi (90+3’) was their only goal-scorer.

Garhwal United 1-0 Kickstart FC

Garhwal United earned their second win in as many matches, defeating Kickstart FC of Karnataka 1-0 at the National Centre of Excellence in Kolkata.

Lhingdeikim (79’) scored the only goal of the match as newly promoted Garhwal United moved to the top of the table with six points from two matches, two ahead of second-placed NITA Football Academy.