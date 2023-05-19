Indian Women's League (IWL)
IWL 2023 Semifinal LIVE: Kickstart FC v/s Sethu FC- Updates, Scores, Results, Blog
Who will be the first finalist in the Indian Women's League 2023 edition?
Kickstart FC faces Sethu FC in the Indian Women's League 2023 semifinal.
Live updates:
Live Updates
- 19 May 2023 12:54 PM GMT
62'- Dorcas Sikobe booked
Kenyan Dorcas Sikobe of Sethu FC sees a yellow card.
- 19 May 2023 12:40 PM GMT
49'- Handball appeal!
The ball clearly hits the Banti's hand but the appeals are shut down by the referee.
- 19 May 2023 12:21 PM GMT
45+5'- WHAT A GOAL!
Sara Limbu scores an absolute banger as she takes a shot from a long way off, beating the experienced Anjila Subba!
Kickstart FC 2-0 Sethu FC
- 19 May 2023 12:17 PM GMT
45'- Another shot finds the woodwork for Sethu!
This time it was Naorem Priyangka Devi who, with her quick feet, let a shot fly from the edge of the box which forced an out-stretched M.Linthoi to get her fingertips to the shot, which then bounced off the upright for a Kickstart player to clear.
- 19 May 2023 12:13 PM GMT
42'- Kajol finds the crossbar!
Great shot taken by youngster Kajol D'Souza from the edge of the box but it only rattles the crossbar!
- 19 May 2023 12:09 PM GMT
37'- The match has been dominated by green, so far
The women in green have had most of the ball, with the ones in pink creating the ocassional chance until someone from Kickstart thwarts the attack and goes on to get their second goal.
- 19 May 2023 11:59 AM GMT
Cooling Break
A moment of introspection for the Sethu FC players as they revisit their plans for the first half, trailing to Kickstart FC by a goal.
- 19 May 2023 11:54 AM GMT
23'- Kickstart almost doubled their lead!
Kickstart through a corner found the gloves of Anjila Subba but the rebound found a pink shirt's touch as the ball hit the upright, inches away from going inside the net and giving the Karnataka side their second goal.
- 19 May 2023 11:50 AM GMT
15' Sethu Madurai FC lacks composure !
Looks-like Sethu FC is yet to recover from conceding that first goal, the defense is allover the place, forwards are unable to thread 3 passes together.