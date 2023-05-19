Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Indian Women's League (IWL)

IWL 2023 Semifinal LIVE: Kickstart FC v/s Sethu FC- Updates, Scores, Results, Blog

Who will be the first finalist in the Indian Women's League 2023 edition?

IWL 2023 Semifinal LIVE: Kickstart FC v/s Sethu FC- Updates, Scores, Results, Blog
X

Kickstart FC (Source: AIFF)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 19 May 2023 12:54 PM GMT

Kickstart FC faces Sethu FC in the Indian Women's League 2023 semifinal.

Live updates:

Live Updates

2023-05-19 10:52:49
>Load More
IWL - Football
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X