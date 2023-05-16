Indian Women's League (IWL)
IWL 2023 Quarterfinals LIVE: Gokulam Kerala v/s Odisha FC- Updates, Scores, Results, Blog
A matchup between heavyweights await as Gokulam Kerala and Odisha FC face each other.
In-form Gokulam Kerala faces first-timers Odisha FC as they wish to enter yet another semifinals in the Indian Women's League.
Live updates:
Live Updates
- 16 May 2023 1:14 PM GMT
79'- Brilliant save from Beatrice!
Substitute Pyari Xaxa received the ball from Cynthia inside the box and went for the goal but Gokulam goalie Beatrice stretched and pulled off a fingertip save!
- 16 May 2023 1:04 PM GMT
69'- It's not Bhandari's day
With a sudden burst of pace, the Nepalese forward put herself through on goal but all she could find was the upright.
- 16 May 2023 12:49 PM GMT
56'- SO CLOSEEEE
Dangmei Grace went all alone down the flank with her speed and let one fly but her shot could only rattle the woodwork!
- 16 May 2023 12:45 PM GMT
52'- MISS FROM BHANDARI!
Sabitra Bhandari did well to go past a host of white shirts but her shot was awry and way off target.
- 16 May 2023 12:23 PM GMT
HALF TIME
This match is living up to its name as both teams go into the half time with all to play for!
HT: Gokulam Kerala 1-1 Odisha FC
- 16 May 2023 12:19 PM GMT
45+4'- GOKULAM EQUALISES!!!
Roja Devi scores!!!
- 16 May 2023 12:10 PM GMT
40'- Gokulam getting close
The likes of Dangmei Grace and Sabitra Bhandari are constantly trying to open Gokulam's account as five minutes remain in the first half.