Indian Women's League (IWL)
IWL 2023 Quarterfinals LIVE: East Bengal v/s Sethu FC- Updates, Scores, Results, Blog
Can the Red and Gold Brigade produce a huge upset to reach their maiden IWL semifinal?
Debutants East Bengal face veterans Sethu FC in the Indian Women's League 2023 quarterfinals.
Live updates:
Live Updates
- 16 May 2023 1:10 PM GMT
78'- And one more to Apurna's name!
Great run from Sumati Kumari on the left flank who cuts it back for Apurna who calmly taps it in!
East Bengal 0-7 Sethu FC
- 16 May 2023 1:04 PM GMT
72'- Apurna scores another one!
Sethu FC adds on East Bengal's misery as Apurna Narzary adds another goal on her tally!
East Bengal 0-6 Sethu FC
- 16 May 2023 12:51 PM GMT
58'- East Bengal comes close
Naocha Devi's half volley came close but whistled above the crossbar!
- 16 May 2023 12:42 PM GMT
50'- Narzary completes hattrick!
Apurna Narzary strikes well to score her third to complete a hattrick!
East Bengal 0-5 Sethu FC
- 16 May 2023 12:22 PM GMT
HALF TIME
It's pretty much done and dusted as it seems confirmed that Sethu FC would be going to the semifinals. East Bengal would require a miracle to get back into the game.
HT: East Bengal 0-4 Sethu FC
- 16 May 2023 12:18 PM GMT
45+1- Easy as it comes for Sethu!
It's Priyangka Devi who scores to give Sethu an almost unassailable lead!
East Bengal 0-4 Sethu FC
- 16 May 2023 12:07 PM GMT
35'- Kajol D'Souza adds a third!
Brilliant footwork from the youngster as Kajol curls one in as Sethu extends their lead.
East Bengal 0-3 Sethu FC
- 16 May 2023 11:58 AM GMT
Cooling break
East Bengal needs to re-evaluate their plan if they want to stay in this tie. As for Sethu, they will just need to do more of the same.