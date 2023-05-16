Indian Women's League (IWL)
IWL 2023 Quarterfinal: Kickstart FC beats HOPS FC to qualify for maiden Semi-finals - Highlights
Kickstart FC qualifies for Hero IWL 2023 semi- finals
Kickstart FC beats HOPS FC 2 - 1 to book a berth in the semi-finals of Hero IWL 2023. Renu Rani scored the only goal for HOPS, meanwhile Kaviya and Kioko Elizabeth score for Kickstart to take them into their maiden IWL semifinals.
As it happened:
Live Updates
- 16 May 2023 4:32 AM GMT
And FULL TIME !
KICKSTART into the IWL SEMI FINALS IN THEIR FIRST APPEARANCE.
- 16 May 2023 4:27 AM GMT
94' Substitution !
Subhangi Singh replaces Banty Sharma.
- 16 May 2023 4:26 AM GMT
91' GOOOOAAALLLLL
And that could be the winner. Kioko Elizabeth with a header.
KFCK 2 - 1 HFC
- 16 May 2023 4:21 AM GMT
88' Substitution !
Rinku is replaced by Jyoti.
- 16 May 2023 4:20 AM GMT
86' GOAL LINE CLEARANCE !!!
It is just a few minutes for the regulation time to end and that was the chance of Kickstart to win it. But Santhosh with a goal line clearance.
- 16 May 2023 4:13 AM GMT
79' Kickstart are attacking more !
Sushmita gets a good chance but shoots it straight to the keeper.
- 16 May 2023 4:07 AM GMT
74' Double Substitution !
Kickstart replaces Renuka and Kaviya by Sushmita and Kioko.
- 16 May 2023 4:03 AM GMT
70' Kickstart on a counter !
Bibicha Devi on a counter but there is no support. Good opportunity wasted.