Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Indian Women's League (IWL)
IWL 2023: Eastern Sporting Union beats Sports Odisha to reach semifinal- Highlights
Manipur's Eastern Sporting Union beats Sports Odisha on penalties to qualify for the IWL 2023 semifinals.
Eastern Sporting Union defeated Sports Odisha 4-2 on penalties in the quarter-finals of the Indian Women's League 2023 at the Shahibaug Police Stadium in Ahmedabad, Guajrat on Tuesday.
As it happened:
Live Updates
2023-05-16 02:08:59
- 16 May 2023 4:44 AM GMT
Eastern Sporting Union wins!!!
Captain Prameshwori Devi converts her penalty to send ESU to the semifinals!
FT: ESU 1-1 SO (4-2 pen)
- 16 May 2023 4:41 AM GMT
MISS!
Poonam hits right at the upright as she misses!
ESU 3-2 SO
- 16 May 2023 4:38 AM GMT
ESU scores!
Poor shot from the player but its enough to score.
ESU 2-1 SO
- 16 May 2023 4:38 AM GMT
Elangbam Chanu just misses the save
Ritu Devi's shot rolls into the net.
ESU 1-1 SO
- 16 May 2023 4:36 AM GMT
ELANGBAM SAVES!!!
ESU 1-0 SO
- 16 May 2023 4:35 AM GMT
Kamala Devi scores
ESU 1-0 SO
Next Story