Indian Women's League (IWL)

IWL 2023: Eastern Sporting Union beats Sports Odisha to reach semifinal- Highlights

Manipur's Eastern Sporting Union beats Sports Odisha on penalties to qualify for the IWL 2023 semifinals.

Lhingdeikim scored Eastern Sporting Union's goal in regulation time against Sports Odisha. (Screengrab: Indian Football/YouTube)

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 16 May 2023 4:58 AM GMT

Eastern Sporting Union defeated Sports Odisha 4-2 on penalties in the quarter-finals of the Indian Women's League 2023 at the Shahibaug Police Stadium in Ahmedabad, Guajrat on Tuesday.

As it happened:

Live Updates

2023-05-16 02:08:59
IWL - Football
