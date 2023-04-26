Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Indian Women's League (IWL)
IWL 2023 LIVE: East Bengal v/s Gokulam Kerala- Updates, Scores, Results, Blog
Debutants East Bengal face a tough test in title holders Gokulam Kerala in the Indian Women's League 2023 season.
While East Bengal ply their trade in the Indian Women's League for the first time, it's business as usual for the Gokulam Kerala ladies as they aim to defend their title.
Live updates:
Live Updates
2023-04-26 10:00:01
- 26 April 2023 11:11 AM GMT
9'- EAST BENGAL SCORE!!!
Rimpa Halder scores East Bengal's first ever goal in the Indian Women's League!
EBFC 1-3 GKFC
- 26 April 2023 11:08 AM GMT
7'- GOKULAM SCORE AGAIN!!!
It's Indumathi with an easy toe-poke over the Red and Gold goalie's head.
EBFC 0-3 GKFC
- 26 April 2023 11:07 AM GMT
5'- GOKULAM FLYING!!!
Within the first five minutes, the title holders are already two goals up!
EBFC 0-2 GKFC
- 26 April 2023 10:07 AM GMT
Welcome to the LIVE coverage of the IWL!
East Bengal face Gokulam Kerala in the Indian Women's League 2023 season.
