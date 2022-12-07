'Very happy to join Jamshedpur FC'- Rafael Crivellaro

Jamshedpur FC have strenghtened their attack with the signing of former Chennaiyin FC midfielder Rafael Crivellaro, who will be part of the Men of Steel until the end of the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season, the club annouced on Wednesday in an official statement.

Jamshedpur FC will look to the Brazilian to provide creativity and spark to their attack, which has been struggling for goals upfront. Jamshedpur FC have scored just six goals in eight matches so far this season, as they sit in the tenth spot on the league table with one win in eight matches.



"I'm very happy to join Jamshedpur FC. This is a new challenge and a new beginning for me and I hope I can help the team succeed. The team has welcomed me with open arms and I'm very excited to work with the coach and everyone here," said Crivellaro, in an official statement. He added: "I want to say thank you to the fans for the warm welcome and I'm very happy and excited to perform for them on the pitch."

Crivellaro has been one of the most exciting attacking midfielders to grace the Hero ISL and has been an intergral part of Chennaiyin FC since joining the two-time Hero ISL champions in 2019.

The 33-year-old notched up highest number of assists (8) during the Hero ISL 2019-20 season and bagged seven goals that included some screamers as Chennaiyin FC reached the Hero ISL final.

Crivellaro couldn't replicate his form the following season, contributing just a goal and assist across seven games. The Brazilian missed the entire Hero ISL 2021-22 season and didn't find a place in Chennaiyin FC's 35-man squad in the ongoing season.



Jamshedpur FC head coach Aidy Boothroyd also shared his excitement on the new signing. "I'm delighted that we have signed Rafael. It's easy to see very quickly the qualities that he will bring to us. Rafael is a very talented player. He can link the defence to attack. He is very creative and looks very fit and I'm sure he is going to get plenty of assists for us" Boothroyd said.



Jamshedpur FC will face ATK Mohun Bagan in their next challenge in Kolkata, on Thursday. Jamshedpur FC have suffered a defeat in five straight matches and will be looking to bounce back against the Mariners.



(This is an ISL Media Team article)