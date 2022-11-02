'Venky will be great addition to the team'- Stephen Constantine welcomes Shanmugam Venkatesh

East Bengal FC announced the appointment of Shanmugam Venkatesh as their Assistant Coach for the ongoing season. Bino George will continue to be the Head Coach of the Reserves team.



The appointment marks Venkatesh's return to East Bengal for whom he made 17 appearances in the 2002/03 season. The former midfielder also plied his trade for Indian Telephone Industries, Salgaocar, Mohun Bagan, and the erstwhile Mahindra United and Pune FC during his 18-year-long professional career.





As a player, Venkatesh won the National Football League and the Durand Cup with the Red & Gold Brigade in the 2002/03 season. He also represented the Indian team between 1997 and 2006, claiming three SAFF Championship titles (1997, 1999 and 2005) in the process.

The 43-year-old also has a decent amount of coaching experience under his belt, having served as assistant to current EBFC Head Coach Stephen Constantine during the latter's second spell at the helm of the National Team between 2015 and 2019.

The AFC A license-holder has also coached the Indian U-19 side in the past and was in charge of the Indian U-20 squad that competed in Group H of the recently-concluded AFC U-20 Asian Cup Qualifiers.



Speaking about his appointment, Constantine told the EBFC Media Team on Wednesday, "I think Venky will be a great addition to the team. He worked as my assistant at the Indian National Team for four years. He played under me as well. He will be a big help in identifying new talented players for East Bengal FC. I am looking forward to working with him again."

