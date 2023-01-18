ISL
ISL Transfers LIVE: Aniket Jadhav moves to Odisha FC; Gyamar Nikum in demand
Get all your LIVE updates from the January transfer window right here.
From deals for the future to transfers for the short-term, the January transfer window has kicked up once again! We are here to bring you brief and accurate updates on all the completed signings and the talks through the grapevine.
- 18 Jan 2023 3:10 PM GMT
NorthEast United adding more firepower to their midfield!
This comes after Jon Gaztanaga parted ways with the Highlanders recently.
- 18 Jan 2023 3:07 PM GMT
Speaking of East Bengal, Aniket Jadhav has officially signed for Odisha FC!
"Odisha FC is pleased to confirm that Aniket Jadhav will join the club on a permanent move from East Bengal FC for an undisclosed fee which will keep him at the club till 2024," the Odisha FC Press Release read.
- 18 Jan 2023 3:01 PM GMT
ATK Mohun Bagan signs Anwar Ali for the future!
The young centre-back will become a Mariner from the 2023-24 season!
Read for more details:
- 18 Jan 2023 2:51 PM GMT
With a little less than two weeks to go for the January transfer window, we at The Bridge keep you abreast of all the talks, rumours, and deals which happen in the world of the Indian Super League!