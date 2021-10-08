ISL: Sergio Lobera steps down from Mumbai FC to move to another city football group club

Indian Super League champions Mumbai City have announced that Sergio Lobera will be stepping down as Head Coach to continue his coaching journey with City Football Group (CFG). The Club's new Head Coach will be Des Buckingham, who joins from CFG-owned A-League Champions Melbourne City FC. Des joins the Islanders ahead of the 2021-22 season on a two-year contract.

Sergio Lobera joined the Club in October 2020 and oversaw the Club's most successful campaign ever, when the Islanders became the first team in ISL history to secure both the ISL League Winners' Shield and the ISL Trophy, completing a double in the 2020-21 season.

After a highly decorated spell in India, Sergio will now be leaving the country to join CFG to work on a fresh challenge.

Englishman Des Buckingham, joins from Melbourne City FC, where he was Assistant Coach to Patrick Kisnorbo, helping the Club towards winning the A-League Premiership and Championship double. He made a significant contribution both on and off the pitch, taking charge of the team on three occasions during the 2020/21 season in the absence of Kisnorbo, in which he had a perfect winning record.

Prior to joining Melbourne City, Des became the youngest coach in A-League history when he took charge of Wellington Phoenix at the age of 31, before a spell with Stoke City's U-23 team. Des was also the Head Coach of New Zealand's U-20 and U-23 teams as well the Assistant Coach to the All Whites' First Team for a brief period. Highly acclaimed for his work with the New Zealand age group sides, Des led the New Zealand U-20s to the Round of 16 in the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup before bowing out to Colombia in a penalty shootout. In light of his notable work in the country, Des was named Men's Coach of the Year at the 2020 New Zealand Football Awards.

"We are delighted to welcome Des to Mumbai City. He is an exciting young coach who already has years of experience under his belt. He is incredibly highly thought of within the game and his background at City Football Group ensures continuity for our squad as we head into pre-season. We are very confident that Des is the right choice for Mumbai and we can't wait to work with him."

"Similarly we are very sad to say goodbye to Sergio. Sergio was a huge part of the most successful season in the Club's history and has helped to give us great foundations to build on this year. He is hugely admired and respected by everyone at the Club and will always be a very welcome guest in Mumbai. We wish him and his lovely family every success for a bright and happy future in his new endeavours." said Kandarp Chandra, CEO of Mumbai City FC

"Des is an extremely impressive coach who has done an excellent job supporting Patrick Kisnorbo in Melbourne. He is particularly strong dealing with young and emerging players and the Head Coach role at Mumbai City is a step he is ready for. He is well versed in the style of football that the team plays and will continue the fantastic work which Sergio has done.

"Whilst Sergio's time in India has come to an end, I am delighted that he has chose to continue with City Football Group in a fresh challenge and we are very pleased that we will be able to keep working together" said Brian Marwood, Managing Director of Global Football at City Football Group.

"I am thrilled to be joining Mumbai City at such a successful period in the Club's history. I've thoroughly enjoyed my time in Australia, but the opportunity to take control of the defending ISL Champions was impossible to turn down. I'm looking forward to arriving in India and learning as much as I can about the Club, the players and the culture and continuing to work with colleagues at CFG to develop our young players and drive the team forward on and off the pitch." said New Mumbai City Head Coach, Des Buckingham

Des will arrive in India shortly and will undergo the stipulated quarantine before joining the Mumbai City bubble in Goa to commence pre-season preparations ahead of the 2021-22 campaign.