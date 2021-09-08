ISL: East Bengaal announces Manuel 'Manolo' Diaz as the new head coach for the Hero Indian Super League 2021-22

SC East Bengal have announced a new coach for the upcoming Indian Super League season. former Real Madrid Castilla coach Manuel 'Manolo' Diaz as the new head coach will lead the Red and Gold Brigade for the upcoming Hero Indian Super League 2021-22 season.

The Red and Gold Brigade were managed by Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler, but the club officially thanked him for his services and support for the club.

With over 20 years of coaching experience including a significant period of time in the Real Madrid C.F. setup, Manolo brings with him a wealth of experience and a winning mentality

The 53-year old has an overall win rate of 41.77 percent over 328 matches coached in his two-decade career and a 46.66 win rate in his latest stint at Real Madrid Castilla (2018-19).

"In Madrid, we say 'Winning is in our DNA'. We love the pressure and expectation that comes with coaching a big club," Manolo said.



"Time is short and there is a long and difficult road ahead, but we will do our best to deliver good performances for all SC East Bengal fans."