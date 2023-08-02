Punjab FC to join Indian Super League as the 12th Club

Punjab FC, the reigning champions of the 2022-23 I-League, announced its inclusion in the Indian Super League (ISL) from the upcoming 2023-24 season. The Club’s remarkable victory in the I-League, along with successfully clearing the ICLS Premier 1 Licensing, has earned them a well-deserved spot in the top tier league of Indian football. With this, the Club becomes the first ever club in India to gain promotion to the Indian Super League from I-League.

Punjab FC showcased extraordinary performance throughout the I-League 2022-23 season, dominating the competition and securing the top position on the points table. The team displayed exceptional skills and dedication, winning 16, drawing four and suffering only two losses. The team also scored a total of 45 goals, highlighting their prowess on the field.

Speaking on this momentous occasion, Sunny Singh, Founder of RoundGlass and the driving force behind Punjab FC’s meteoric rise said, “Punjab FC’s inclusion in the ISL is a recognition of the hard work and perseverance of our players and staff. The team’s swift progression from the I-League to the ISL is extraordinary, and we’re thrilled to embrace the challenge of competing at the highest level of Indian football. We aim to make a lasting mark in the ISL and serve as an inspiration to young talent across India.”

Nikolaos Topoliatis, Technical Director of Punjab FC, also shared his enthusiasm for the Club’s new chapter and said, “Being a part of the Indian Super League is a significant milestone in Punjab FC’s history. We have followed our ideology of playing a brand of football which inspires young kids across the country to take up the sport and have built upon it. We have assembled a group of emerging talents for our season ahead. Our focus remains promoting this exciting brand of football and we look forward to competing against the best teams in the country.”

As the newest entrants of the ISL, Punjab FC aims to build on its legacy and make its presence felt among the seasoned contenders and is geared up to make a lasting impression on the Indian football landscape.