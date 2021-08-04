ISL: Odisha FC partners with Danish brand Hummel

Bhubaneswar; 3rd August 2021: Odisha FC is delighted to announce the new partnership with Danish sportswear brand hummel ahead of eighth season of the Hero Indian Super League.

The Danish brand has a proud sports history and is one of the most recognised team sports brands in the world, with roots in football & handball, has previously been worn by iconic football teams such as Real Madrid, Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa, Benfica and the Denmark national team. Today, hummel continues to sponsor clubs and players within handball and football, Everton & Southampton to name a few.



Speaking on the partnership, Odisha FC Club President, Mr. Raj Athwal said, "The announcement marks the beginning of a new and exciting relationship and all of us at Odisha FC are proud to become hummel's premier partner in India. It's important that we work with brands that share our ambition and hummel's commitment is aligned with our vision for Odisha Football Club."



Odisha FC's Head of Football Operations Mr. Abhik Chatterjee explained, "We are attempting to build a new global appeal for Odisha FC under Raj's leadership and our partnership with hummel marks our intent to do so. I hope that the fans of the Club are equally excited about the possibilities that exist under the umbrella of this association."



Speaking on the partnership, hummel, India & SEA Director, Soumava Naskar said, "Venturing into team sports in India is integral to our growth strategy and we are delighted to be starting this new agreement with Odisha FC. We look forward to developing a mutually beneficial relationship."



What do we know about Hummel?





Established in 1923, Danish sports brand Hummel has a long history within the international sportswear industry. Headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark the hummel mission is to CHANGE THE WORLD THROUGH SPORT based on a unique Company Karma philosophy that strives to balance running a profitable business, while maintaining a high degree of social responsibility. hummel designs produces and markets high-quality clothes and sports equipment, as well as fashion and leisure sportswear for both adults and children. hummel is privately owned and part of the Thornico Group.