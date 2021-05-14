ISL: Odisha FC ropes in Sahil Panwar from Hyderabad FC, Sebastian Thangmuansang from Gokulam Kerala

Odisha FC is delighted to announce the signing of defenders Sahil Panwar and Sebastian Thangmuansang ahead of the upcoming eighth edition of the Hero Indian Super League (ISL).



Coming on board from Hyderabad FC for an undisclosed transfer fee, 21-year-old Sahil has signed a two-year deal with an option to extend for a third year. The move shall officially be completed once the Indian transfer window opens this summer.

#OdishaFC is delighted to announce that it has reached an agreement with @HydFCOfficial for the transfer of @Sahilpanwar36 for an undisclosed fee. 🤝📝 The promising defender joins us on a 2-year deal with an option to extend for a further year. 🔥💜 #WelcomeSahil pic.twitter.com/2FhZoTTddL

After making his professional debut for FC Pune City in the fourth edition of the ISL, the Dehradun-born left-back played for Pune City and Hyderabad FC in 37 matches. He has represented the country in various age-group tournaments and also captained Team India in the 2017 SAFF (South Asian Football Federation) U-18 Championship.



22-year-old right-back from Manipur, Sebastian, who recently won the I-League title with Gokulam Kerala FC, has signed a two-year contract with the Club. He had also represented NEROCA and Chennai City FC in the I-League after his youth career at Pune.

Speaking on the new signings, Odisha FC CEO Mr. Rohan Sharma commented, "We are happy to welcome Sahil and Sebastian to the club. Despite his young age we see Sahil as a veteran having played in the ISL for the last couple years. We think OFC will be a good place for him to compete to make an impact on defense."

"We've been tracking Sebastian for the past two years and we are glad he's finally joined the team," he further added.

"We are delighted Sahil and Sebastian have agreed to join Odisha FC. They are two of the most promising defenders in the country and add further depth and quality to the team," mentioned Club President Mr. Raj Athwal.