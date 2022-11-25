ISL: NorthEast United FC create new record for longest losing streak

NorthEast United FC suffered yet another defeat in the Indian Super League 2022-23 season, this time against Mumbai City FC when the Highlanders lost 1-3 to the Islanders on Friday. With the seventh successive loss in the season, NEUFC have created a new record.

Till now, erstwhile ISL outfit Delhi Dynamos, which later was re-branded as Odisha FC, had the unfortunate luck of holding the record for the longest losing streak. They lost six in a row in the 2017-18 season, despite winning their season opener against another former ISL club in FC Pune City in a 3-2 win.



After their defeat against Des Buckingham's men, Marco Balbul and co. now are the new recipients of the 'Longest losings streak' record. NEUFC have now lost their opening seven matches and failed to win a single point.

The hapless side has conceded three goals in a match in four occasions, conceded the most amount of goals yet (16) and have the worst goal difference in the ongoing campaign (-13). Next up, they go to the Kalinga stadium to play an in-form Odisha FC on 2nd December.