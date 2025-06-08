ISL Transfers: Mumbai City sign Lalnuntluanga Bawitlung for 3 years

Mumbai City FC, on Sunday, announced the signing of Lalnuntluanga Bawitlung from Sreenidi Deccan FC ahead of the 2025-26 Indian Super League season. The central midfielder has signed a 3-year contract with the Islanders, keeping him at the club until 2027-28.

The 25-year-old from Mizoram was an ever-present name in the starting lineup in the I-League over the last three seasons, making over 20 appearances each season for his former clubs Sreenidi and Real Kashmir.

The dynamic midfielder, who has performed consistently in the I-League with his impressive performances over the last three seasons, will add plenty of vigor and endeavor for Mumbai City as they look to reinforce the squad.

The signing aligns with the club’s vision of strengthening their squad as they look to build towards a new season.

Lalnuntluanga Bawitlung said: “I am delighted to join Mumbai City. The history, legacy, and culture of this club speak for themselves, and I am looking forward to contributing to the same. Playing in the ISL is a significant personal step in my career and I hope to learn and grow with the experience in the squad.”