Mumbai City FC signs Jayesh Rane on loan from Bengaluru FC

Mumbai City FC completed a season-long move for Jayesh Rane from Bengaluru FC until the end of the 2023-24 season on Sunday.

A native of Mumbai, Jayesh is a product of the Mumbai FC youth setup. After beginning his journey with the under-18s, Jayesh made his bow in professional football with Mumbai FC in 2012.

After impressing in the I-League, he was named in the inaugural ISL Draft in 2014 and was drafted by Chennaiyin FC. Jayesh returned to feature for Chennaiyin in 2015 as he won the ISL with the Marina Machans.

Jayesh continued his run of success as he lifted the I-League title in 2017 with Aizawl FC and repeated the enviable feat of winning the ISL after being crowned winners with ATK in 2019-20.

The versatile midfielder signed for Bengaluru FC ahead of the 2021-22 season.



Talking about his move, Jayesh Rane said, "As a Mumbaikar, there is no bigger honour than the opportunity to play for Mumbai City. On the pitch, Mumbai City’s ambitions are second to none and that can be seen from the recent success the club has enjoyed. But off the pitch, I understand what this club means to the fans and the city. It’s a moment of pride for me to be able to represent my home and my people. I want to thank Bengaluru FC for their support, and I’m fully committed to giving my best every day in my time here at Mumbai City."

The 30-year-old will bring experience and versatility to Mumbai City FC with 103 ISL appearances under his belt.