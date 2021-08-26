ISL: Mumbai City FC announce the signing of Brazillian attacking midfielder Cassio Gabriel

Mumbai City FC have confirmed the signing of Brazillian midfielder on a season-long loan from Campeonato Brasileirao Serie B club Vila Nova. The Indian Super League champions have had notable departures in the transfer market, with players like Hugo Boumous, Hernand Santana, Bartholomew Ogbeche, and Adam LeFondre departing from the club. The champions have started to rebuild by adding players like Apuia, Rahul Bhekke and now Brazillian Cassino Gabriel.

The player is fondly known as 'Cassino'', and started his career at Brazil's iconic club Fluminese's under 20 side and went on to play for numerous Brazilian clubs such as Paulínia, Porto-PE 16, Hajduk Split, Paysandu, Esportivo-RS, Anápolis, Guarani, Mirassol and Vila Nova. The player can play in either of the wings or as an attacking mid/number 10 from the middle, and what it looks like that he is the like to like replacement for Hugo Boumous in the Mumbai City FC squad.

During his stint with Fluminense's youth side, the Patrocinio-born midfielder was also loaned to the Croatian club Hajduk Split in 2013, the only club Cássio played for outside of his native Brazil.



Mumbai City have a great profile back home in Brazil. There are a number of Brazilians who have played at Mumbai City and I've only heard positive things about the Club. Mumbai City are the defending champions and their ambition is what convinced me that this is where I want to be. The Club wants to win titles, they want to be the best, not only in India but at a continental level, and I am really excited to be part of a Club of this mentality. said Cassio Gabriel on joining the ISL Champions.

"The ISL is one of the fastest-growing leagues in the world, and the quality of football being played here is really great. I know we have a massive season ahead of us, defending the ISL title as well as the AFC Champions League campaign. It will be a new challenge for me, but I am fully prepared for it, and I cannot wait to start this exciting journey with my new family". added Cassino.

"Cássio comes from an excellent football pedigree and brings a lot of valuable experience along with his skill set on the pitch. I believe he can be a vital member of the Mumbai City family and certainly contribute positively to the team's performance. We are pleased to have a great talent like Cássio on our side." said coach Sergio Lobera on signing the Brazillian player.