Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
ISL
ISL 2022-23 LIVE: Odisha FC v/s ATK Mohun Bagan- Updates, Scores, Results
Ge all your LIVE updates from Odisha FC v/s ATK Mohun Bagan in the Indian Super League 2022-23 right here.
Atk Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC square off at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. They can move up to third place with a victory, and Gombau's boys are eager to do that. They may suffer from Nandha's suspension because ATK Mohun Bagan will be battling for second place on the table.
Get all the updates about the game here.
Live Updates
2022-12-15 13:00:38
- 15 Dec 2022 2:01 PM GMT
KICK OFF !
The ball is rolling in Bhubaneswar with a touch from Diego Mauricio, and Odisha FC are playing from left to right.
- 15 Dec 2022 1:55 PM GMT
TEAMS ARE OUT ON THE PITCH !
Kick-off is just a few minutes away
Next Story