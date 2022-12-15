Log In
ISL

ISL 2022-23 LIVE: Odisha FC v/s ATK Mohun Bagan- Updates, Scores, Results

Ge all your LIVE updates from Odisha FC v/s ATK Mohun Bagan in the Indian Super League 2022-23 right here.

All set for OFC v/s ATKMB (source: Odisha FC on twitter)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-12-15T19:37:36+05:30

Atk Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC square off at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. They can move up to third place with a victory, and Gombau's boys are eager to do that. They may suffer from Nandha's suspension because ATK Mohun Bagan will be battling for second place on the table.

Get all the updates about the game here.

Live Updates

2022-12-15 13:00:38
ISL Odisha FC ATK Mohun Bagan 
